A young South African man brought his new McLaren home to share the moment with the woman he calls his second mother

The domestic worker's reaction to sitting behind the wheel of the supercar left viewers emotional

The TikToker also surprised her with a gift hamper from the dealership that made the moment even more special

Not everyone buys a supercar and drives straight home. For South African TikToker @crossonnnnnn, the first stop was showing it to the woman who helped raise him.

A young man shows his family's domestic worker his new McLaren. Image: @crossonnnnnn

Source: UGC

The young man, who goes by Crossonnnnnn on TikTok, posted a vlog-style video in November showing the moment he brought his brand-new McLaren 570S (or 570GT) to his family home to share with their domestic worker, a woman he describes as his second mother. His car is valued between R2.9 million and R3.8 million according to Auto Trader estimates. The video was filmed in a residential driveway surrounded by several luxury vehicles, including a blue Porsche.

In his own words, he said it had become a tradition to show every new car to her first, because she had always genuinely celebrated his wins. "It's just the coolest thing ever for someone to just genuinely be happy for you," he said in the clip. "Especially in the world we live in, it's so rare that someone is just genuinely happy for you."

He invited her to start the McLaren herself and even asked her to rev the engine. She did not hesitate. The older woman climbed in, fired up the supercar, and revved it without flinching, surprising viewers who expected her to be overwhelmed by the sound and power of the vehicle.

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On top of the car reveal, Crossonnnnnn brought her a gift hamper from the dealership, complete with pyjamas and slippers. He placed it on the roof of the McLaren before presenting it to her, turning the visit into a full celebration.

He also mentioned that she had just met his girlfriend during the same visit and was already hoping to see her in a white gown. Watch the full TikTok video here:

South Africans react to the viral clip

The video struck a chord across South Africa, with viewers celebrating the bond between the two and praising the older woman's fearless reaction to the supercar.

@L3SH4E_M:

"She even knows how to rev ☠️☠️"

@td_veerabhadram:

"That's where you get your blessing bro 🙌"

@PG13🪖:

"Buy her a car next"

@Pumba:

"You have my respect for acknowledging her as a second mother and not an employee 🙏🏾❤️"

@mirriambuthelezi2:

"Magogo knows how to rev this is so beautiful to watch man she's a blessing 🥰"

@Boledi Inspired:

"Why am I getting excited like I am there!! That Gogo rev & dance was everything. That's beautiful Bro"

Other Briefly News stories about heartwarming bonds

TikTok creator Mariska Lee Bezuidenhout (@thebezfam) impressed South Africans in October 2023 after sharing a wholesome video conversing fluently in isiXhosa with her smiling young son and her shy domestic helper, Winnie.

TikTok user @shinahnyonj warmed hearts across Mzansi in September 2023 with a cheerful clip showing her playful domestic helper laughing and dancing along to an interactive show with her young children.

Facebook user Shiela Mae Jenkinson touched viewers in April 2025 after posting a playful video of herself and her domestic worker laughing uncontrollably and jokingly wrestling with a pizza box on the couch like close friends.

Source: Briefly News