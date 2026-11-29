A massive earthquake struck Los Angeles on 28 November 2026, sending shockwaves through LAX just as Delta aircraft were on approach to the runway

Air traffic controllers ordered multiple Delta flights to abort their landings in real time as the ground shook beneath the airport

Footage captured by a plane-spotter near the airport caught the tense moments on camera, with live ATC audio making the clip go viral

Mid-approach, with the runway in sight, Delta pilots were suddenly ordered to pull up and go around. The reason: a major earthquake was shaking Los Angeles International Airport beneath them.

A pilot was forced to abort landing during an earthquake. Image: Paul Chen

Source: UGC

The dramatic footage, aired by CBS News and credited to Airline Videos Live on 28 November 2026, was captured by a plane-spotting enthusiast using a long-lens camera near LAX. It showed Delta aircraft abandoning their final approaches one after another as live air traffic control audio played over the footage.

In the recording, an air traffic controller can be heard issuing rapid, back-to-back instructions. The controller then added, with striking calm: "We've probably just had about like a 7.5 per week."

What struck viewers just as much as the visuals posted by CBS News was the composure in that voice. Speaking during what appeared to be a 7.5-magnitude earthquake, the controller issued clear, measured instructions without a hint of panic. The aircraft responded, pulling away smoothly as the go-around commands came through. The video spread quickly online, with many viewers drawn to the contrast between the scale of what was happening on the ground and the quiet professionalism of those managing the skies above it. Watch the go-around footage captured at LAX:

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Viewers praise pilots and air traffic control

The clip drew an outpouring of admiration in the comments section on Instagram:

@ajsmith63:

"The professionalism of our flight crews and air traffic controllers is extraordinary."

@lalalinda.nolan:

"The voice, so calm during an earthquake. Truly pro and LA 👏❤️"

@traceybuckner:

"Shoutout to the pilot!! Shout out to the air traffic controller for remaining calm"

@neicethehairapist:

"That looked so smooth though kudos to the pilot that kept everyone safe."

@zumbapatrice_fitness:

"Air controller and Pilot. 👏👏 wow!"

@iammr.holmes:

"I know that's right, take us back up baby! 💯🙏🏾"

Other Briefly News stories about aviation incidents

Police deployed specialised units to King Phalo Airport in KuGompo on 21 October 2026 and launched a manhunt for an anonymous caller after a bomb threat.

South African podcaster Zethu Gqola sparked online discussions in May 2025 after sharing a viral TikTok recounting how a frightening landing malfunction on a FlySafair flight to St Francis Bay left passengers anxious.

TikToker @banele_mthiya drew widespread praise for South African pilots in November 2026 after filming a tense flight into Johannesburg in which the captain calmly executed two aborted landings.

Source: Briefly News