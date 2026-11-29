Two sisters in Limpopo allegedly killed a young man in a crime which police have described as mob justice

Authorities moved quickly and arrested both suspects following early investigations into the incident

The accused sisters now face a murder charge after the case drew attention in late November

Two sisters allegedly beat a 23-year-old man to death in Limpopo, with police arresting both women in connection with what investigators described as a mob justice killing.

Limpopo siblings arrested for murder of a young man. Image: Ron Lach / Pexels

Source: UGC

The arrest was made after early investigations pointed to the sisters' involvement in the man's death. Police confirmed they would face a murder charge.

The incident took place in Limpopo and came to light on 28 November. While the exact circumstances that led to the attack have not been fully disclosed, authorities classified the killing as mob justice, a form of vigilante violence in which individuals take the law into their own hands outside of any legal process. The victim was 23 years old. His identity has not been publicly confirmed by police.

The sisters will appear in court for murder. Image: Ekaterina Bolovtsova / Pexels

Source: UGC

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Sisters to appear in court

Investigators acted swiftly after the incident was reported. Both sisters were taken into custody following the initial phase of the investigation, and each will face a murder charge. The case is expected to proceed through the courts, and they will appear before the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on 30 November.

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Source: Briefly News