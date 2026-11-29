The SA Weather Service issued fire danger warnings for two municipalities on Sunday, 29 November 2026

South Africans in several provinces faced the risk of showers and thundershowers alongside warm to hot conditions

Coastal regions braced for strong winds while UV index readings hit high levels in multiple provinces

A dangerous combination of heat and dry conditions is set to push fire risk to extreme levels in parts of Limpopo and the Northern Cape on Sunday, 29 November 2026, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

A severe weather warning issued for two provinces. Image: Akif karadoruk / Pexels

Source: UGC

The fire danger warnings apply specifically to the Lephalale Local Municipality in Limpopo and the Kai! Garib Local Municipality in the Northern Cape. Residents and farmers in those areas have been urged to take extra precautions.

Beyond the fire warnings, most of the country can expect fine and warm to hot weather on Sunday. Gauteng will see warm, sunny skies, though the UV index is rated "high," meaning sun protection is advisable. North West and the Free State are also in line for warm conditions, with the Free State expecting some cloud build-up in the far west by evening.

According to SAWS, Limpopo faces very hot conditions in the Western Bushveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers possible over the central and eastern parts. Mpumalanga's Lowveld will also be hot, with cloud and thundershowers likely in the east. See a post by Weather Report below:

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What to expect in coastal and southern provinces

The Western Cape will be cooler along the coast, with the extreme south-western parts cloudy in the morning and a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Winds along the coast will swing from north-westerly in the morning to south-westerly in the afternoon. The UV index there is also rated "high."

The Eastern Cape's western half will be mostly fine and warm, though the south may see some cloud, with mist expected in the south-west by evening. The eastern half faces some cloudiness south of the escarpment, with strong south-westerly winds along the coast easing as the day progresses.

KwaZulu-Natal residents can expect fog patches over the central and western interior in the morning, clearing to partly cloudy skies with isolated showers through the day. Coastal winds will strengthen in the afternoon. The UV index in KZN is also rated "high," making sun safety important for those spending time outdoors.

Other Briefly News stories about heavy rains and severe weather in South Africa

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo urged families on 26 November 2026 to visit and inspect graves across Olifantsvlei, Westpark, Avalon, and Waterval cemeteries after weeks of persistent rainfall.

The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, hail, and flooding across Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga on 4 and 5 November 2026 while extreme heat battered other provinces.

TikTok creator @ntsako1594 captured muddy floodwater turning Alexandra's narrow streets into rushing rivers on 25 November 2026 as residents desperately swept yards and scooped water from their flooded doorways with small basins.

Soweto resident Mzwanele sparked widespread sympathy and debate on TikTok on 17 November 2026 after filming his waterlogged bedroom.

Source: Briefly News