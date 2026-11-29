A jogger stopped his morning run to chase a thief after tourists were robbed on a Durban beachfront

A bystander filmed the chaotic scene live on Facebook, raising urgent questions about beach security

The filmer had been warning about the lack of lifeguards and security at South Beach moments before the robbery happened

A man out for a morning jog became an unlikely hero. The man dropped everything to chase a thief who had just robbed tourists on the South Beach promenade in Durban.

A Durban jogger chases a thief after tourists are robbed. Image: zaheeruddinwhite / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Facebook user Zaheeruddinwhite was filming along the beachfront. She recorded the moment the jogger retrieved the stolen phone.

A thief approached tourists nearby and grabbed their belongings, and a jogger passing through the area did not hesitate. He turned around mid-run and chased the suspect down the promenade. The filmer rushed over to thank him on camera, visibly shaken and frustrated. Zaheeruddinwhite said in the video:

"It's this gentleman who's doing a run who just ran after him, thank you so much, sir. Truly appreciate it."

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Security gap at South Beach

The incident reignited frustration about the lack of visible security at one of Durban's most visited stretches of coastline. Zaheeruddinwhite repeated the concern several times during the stream, arguing that tourists visiting in the morning had no protection:

"In the morning, why is there no security, why are there no lifeguards by the beach?"

The jogger, whose name was not given in the video, left without fanfare after the chase. The filmer continued the live stream, visibly emotional, repeating that the robbery was exactly what she had been warning about. Watch the video below:

Residents react to Durban safety

South Africans who watched the video weighed in on Facebook:

Ebrahim Madar:

"I always run on North Beach, safest place ever, run towards Blue Lagoon, lovely stretch"

Tino Christian Chetty:

"Welcome to dbn..."

Other Briefly News stories on everyday South African heroes defending families

Pinetown private security veteran Sidney Hill moved South Africans in a Carte Blanche Facebook clip in November 2026 by modestly reflecting on his 25-year career.

Facebook clip in November 2026 by modestly reflecting on his 25-year career. In an Instagram update shared by coolstorybru_za in October 2026, Pinetown father Sidney Hill revealed he was shot multiple times defending his family against three hijackers and launched a BackaBuddy campaign.

Twenty-year-old Hartbeespoort resident Marcus was hailed as a hero in November 2026 after fighting off intruders armed with knives, a garden fork, and a hammer for nearly an hour.

Source: Briefly News