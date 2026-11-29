A South African minibus taxi driver left social media users stunned after confronting a motorist in polished English during a traffic dispute

The driver walked up to the motorist's window to argue over a lane change, telling him the road did not belong to him alone

The video went viral on X after the original poster shared the unexpected confrontation on 27 November 2026

A taxi driver confronted a motorist in stopped traffic over an alleged lane-change dispute, insisting he had used his indicator. Image: COSMOS-120 / officialtwinny

Source: Getty Images

A South African taxi driver's confident, articulate takedown of a fellow motorist has left the internet thoroughly entertained and questioning everything it thought it knew about road rage. The video posted on X by user @officialtwinny quickly spread across the platform. In it, a minibus taxi driver in a grey vest steps out of his Mpumalanga-registered vehicle and walks to a motorist's passenger window during a traffic standstill. The dispute had started over a lane change.

Far from the shouting match many might expect, the driver made his case calmly and firmly. He told the motorist that his indicator had been on, warned him not to be stupid, and made clear he was unbothered by the possibility of the encounter ending up online. When traffic began moving, and the motorist pulled away, the taxi driver leaned out of his window for one final word: the road, he reminded him, does not belong to any single person.

Taxi driver's English steals the show

It was not just the confrontation that caught people's attention. It was how the driver delivered it. His fluent, composed English prompted waves of amusement online, with many commenters joking that he must be a taxi owner's son rather than a regular driver behind the wheel. The original poster had shared the video with a pointed message, arguing that taxi drivers' behaviour on the road still falls short regardless of how well they speak. That view, however, was largely drowned out by those who found the whole thing hilarious and oddly impressive.

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Watch the confrontation that got South Africa talking in the X video below:

Reactions to the eloquent taxi driver

South Africans on X had plenty to say about the unexpected encounter:

@Rocason1:

"He's a taxi owner's son 😅."

@StHonorable:

"Wow, they're forever proving people wrong."

@Manny_867:

"They're evolving 😄."

@This_is_Njabulo:

"They were so defeated, they couldn't believe what their ears were hearing. They nearly asked him which school he went to 😂."

@Ross:

"Ka (with) English from Harvard."

@Miss_idcwyt:

"These Gen Z taxi drivers are a special kind 😭🤣."

Other articles about taxis

A viral video from Klerksdorp showing a man stopping a moving taxi to pull out a phone snatcher and retrieve his stolen cellphone left viewers divided over his decision to let the suspect go.

Briefly News reported that a Cape Town taxi driver won hearts online after safely stopping traffic to pull a brood of ducklings across a busy street.

reported that a Cape Town taxi driver won hearts online after safely stopping traffic to pull a brood of ducklings across a busy street. A Mahindra bakkie driver in Gauteng earned widespread praise across Mzansi after blocking a taxi that attempted to drive into oncoming traffic until it moved off the road and onto the pavement.

Source: Briefly News