Jason Derulo called a formally dressed man on stage during his Doha concert to perform a dance challenge

The fan showed up in a suit, tie, and glasses — looking more boardroom than concert floor

A video of the moment went viral on Instagram, pulling in more than 20,000 comments

Jason Derulo with a fan during his world tour. Images: jasonderulo/Instagram and adelinwow/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A man dressed as though he had walked straight out of a business meeting shocked a Doha arena when he was pulled on stage at a Jason Derulo concert and absolutely delivered.

Lifestyle influencer and media content creator Adelina Alkebayeva, known on Instagram as @adelinwow, shared the clip on 28 November 2026. It shows the moment Jason Derulo invited an audience member on stage during a performance of Mi Chico, his 2026 hit with DJ Goja and Melody, as part of his Last Dance World Tour.

The fan who made it on stage appeared to be above his thirties. He was dressed in a formal shirt, tie, and suit, complete with glasses, looking every bit the conference delegate who had taken a wrong turn. When he stepped into the spotlight, few expected what came next.

He pulled off the dance moves. Cleanly. Confidently. With his tongue out and everything.

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Fan steals the spotlight in Doha

Derulo's backup dancers, who had seen plenty of audience members come and go, visibly reacted with surprise and excitement as the suited man held his own beside them. Derulo himself looked genuinely taken aback.

Alkebayeva, a Qatar-based media influencer with more than 127,000 Instagram followers, captured the moment from the crowd. Her reel quickly spread across the platform, with the clip drawing more than 20,000 comments from viewers who could not get enough.

The concert in Doha formed part of Derulo's ongoing Last Dance World Tour, which continues into 2027 with dates in London, Detroit, Philadelphia, Mumbai and Germany.

Watch the full moment from the Doha concert here:

Viewers react to the viral moment

The comments section on the Instagram page erupted with people celebrating the man's unexpected moves:

@paulcatao:

"So that's why Microsoft was down😂"

@megbulthaupt:

"What in the Microsoft Office 365 is happening here."

@paysanoo:

"Derek from accounting is killing it 😂😂"

@mewz_hauz:

"When that tongue stuck out... We knew, he knew what he was doing. 👏👏🔥"

@jkenneth8:

"Litigation in the morning, Jason derulo concert at night 🔥"

@jenniferdelaat_:

"Haha, every now and then, you've just gotta let the finance guy shine! Give him his moment to go all out! 😆😂"

@_._jam._._:

"He should collect all fans that danced on the stage in his concerts and make a music video with them."

@ms_jaybee:

"I love how the dancers get hype when someone is ki!!ing it!!"

Alkebayeva herself responded to the flood of attention, writing:

"Thank you guys I didn't expect that reel will go viral love you all ❤️"

More stories on viral dance videos

Source: Briefly News