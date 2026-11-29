Folas Sibuyi, the ANC's Regional Secretary in Ehlanzeni, Mpumalanga, died in a multi-vehicle collision on the N4 on Saturday

The crash between Middelburg and Wonderfontein involved an SUV, a sedan and an articulated truck, claiming three lives in total

Authorities said a driver may have lost control and veered into other vehicles, though the exact cause remained under investigation

Ehlanzeni Regional Secretary Folas Sibuyi. Images: siyabonga.malandule/Facebook

Source: Facebook

MPUMALANGA — Folas Sibuyi, the African National Congress (ANC) Regional Secretary for Ehlanzeni in Mpumalanga, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the N4 toll road on Saturday, 28 November 2026. The collision occurred on the stretch between Middelburg and Wonderfontein.

Three vehicles were involved: an SUV, a sedan, and an articulated truck. Sibuyi was travelling as a passenger in the SUV. Both he and the driver of the sedan died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital in Middelburg but succumbed to injuries later that evening, bringing the total death toll to three.

Cause of crash under investigation

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said preliminary information suggested that one of the drivers may have lost control before veering into the other vehicles. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed and remains under investigation.

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Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Jackie Macie extended condolences to the families of all those killed in the collision.

Sibuyi's public service career

Before taking up his role as Ehlanzeni's ANC Regional Secretary, Sibuyi had a lengthy career in public service. He worked as a teacher and later a school principal, before transitioning into local government as a councillor and Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) in Bushbuckridge.

The ANC formally confirmed Sibuyi's death and indicated that details regarding memorial services and funeral arrangements would be communicated once the party had consulted with his family.

South Africans reacted to news of the crash on social media, with many speculating about the speed at which the vehicles were travelling.

@Guillaume Vermaak wrote:

"As much as we hate the ANC... we don't wish death on anyone."

@Landé Van Wyk Willemse said:

"My condolences to their loved ones. Regardless of what party or if speed was involved, they leave the bereaved family behind."

@Rika Barnard commented:

"Condolences to the family. If I look at the cars, I would love to know the speed they were traveling; that impact was major. Actions have consequences."

@Jacqui McKnight added:

"Very sad and a horrendous accident. Please, our roads and highways are 'dangerous'. Daily accidents and incidents for various reasons. Please try to drive carefully. It is traumatic for the families and people concerned, and the rescue teams. May they be at Peace."

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Source: Briefly News