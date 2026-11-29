Most domestic workers in South Africa still earn less than the prescribed national minimum wage

Employment numbers in the sector have dropped significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic

Proposed legislation could introduce steep fines for households hiring undocumented foreign workers

Around 70% of local domestic workers earn below the hourly minimum wage as real pay lags behind wage hikes. Image: COSMOS-120

Source: Getty Images

The gap between South Africa's legal minimum wage and what domestic workers actually earn has widened considerably in recent years. A report by Daily Investor highlights that while statutory wage rates have climbed sharply, real earnings for household staff have struggled to keep up. At the same time, stricter enforcement around immigration and employment rules is placing private households under closer scrutiny.

Widening pay gap and shrinking workforce

Labour survey data examined by Codera Analytics shows that roughly 70% of domestic workers earned below the applicable hourly minimum wage in 2024, up from between 44% and 50% in 2018. Over that same timeframe, real minimum wages for full-time workers rose between 56% and 71% depending on the area rate, whereas domestic workers' median real hourly pay grew by only 17%.

Furthermore, 79% of those working 40 hours or more per week took home less than a full-time monthly minimum wage, and total employment in the sector fell from over one million before the Covid-19 pandemic to just under 850,000. Although the 2026 national minimum wage is set at R30.23 per ordinary hour—or R5,894 for a standard 45-hour workweek—SweepSouth's 2025 survey of 5,039 workers revealed average monthly earnings of R5,545 on its platform and R3,932 for non-SweepStars.

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Codera Analytics data shows domestic workers' real hourly pay rose, while the workforce dropped to under 850,000. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Steeper penalties and residential inspections

Employing domestic staff carries strict legal duties around minimum pay, formal contracts, working hours, leave, and benefit registrations, with underpayment exposing households to wage disputes. Compliance risks are set to rise further under the Employment Services Amendment Bill, gazetted in May 2026, which proposes fines of R100,000 for a first offence, R200,000 for a second offence, and up to R1 million or 10% of gross income for a third offence when hiring undocumented foreign workers.

While the Bill is not yet law, it seeks to expand labour inspectors' powers and strengthen cooperation between the Departments of Employment and Labour and Home Affairs. Home Affairs officials and police have already ramped up enforcement at both businesses and private residences—including a July 2026 inspection at High Riding Country Estate in Sir Lowry's Pass with Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber affirming that legal sanctions are being enforced without fear or favour.

Other articles about domestic workers

Briefly News reported that a Lesotho woman with a teaching qualification inspired viewers by proudly embracing her job as a domestic worker in Mzansi to fund her dreams.

reported that a Lesotho woman with a teaching qualification inspired viewers by proudly embracing her job as a domestic worker in Mzansi to fund her dreams. A South African woman questioned whether paying a domestic worker R125 per visit is fair, prompting Mzansi to share salaries ranging up to R10,500 a month.

A local mother detailed how her helper took her car without permission, got into an accident and injured her child, who was in the car with her, leaving Mzansi in awe.

Source: Briefly News