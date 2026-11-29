A screenshot allegedly from Solomon "My Sol" Madibela's WhatsApp status accused some artists of inflating their booking fees by up to ten times

The post claimed that artists were overcharging despite being offered consistent bookings at My Sol Unplugged Sundays events

Social media users took opposing sides, with some backing long-term business loyalty and others defending premium rates for private performances

My Sol allegedly called out artists over their booking fees. Images: mysolholdingsandlogistic

Source: Instagram

A screenshot allegedly pulled from the WhatsApp status of well-known socialite and businessman Solomon "My Sol" Madibela has set social media alight, with the post accusing certain musicians of trying to charge him far more than their standard performance rates.

The message, which has not been independently verified as genuinely posted by My Sol, circulated widely on X and drew strong reactions from both sides of the debate.

What did the viral post say?

The screenshot targeted artists who allegedly hike their prices despite being offered steady work.

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"Most artists think I don't know how much they charge per performance. Trying to charge me 10X their normal rate is crazy. That time you want to give them more gigs @Mysolunplugged Sundays. Relationships are more important than once-off [gigs] that will make you lose future and regular income with my Unplugged Sundays. Sustainable investment is key," the post read.

My Sol has earned a strong reputation for hosting exclusive, private gatherings featuring some of South Africa's biggest names, including Sjava and Babalwa M.

His events gained fresh attention recently after he booked Maskandi heavyweights Jaiva Zimnike and Sminofu for a private party.

My Sol allegedly accused artists of hiking their booking prices when he tried to book them. Image: mysolholdingsandlogistic

Source: Instagram

Greed or fair pricing for private gigs?

The screenshot divided social media users sharply. Those who agreed with My Sol's sentiment leaned into the value of consistency over a single big payday.

B00HUUU wrote:

"He's right, a consistent customer is better than a one-off one."

Zaddy_Bruh commented:

"People are greedy idiots."

khayasifunda added:

"One dude once said, make sure when negotiating both parties leave happy, because once you're the only one that leaves happy, future business deals are ruined because of your greed. These DJs must learn from that."

Others, however, felt that private house gigs carry a unique value that justifies a higher price tag.

mpho_khumalo1 argued:

"MySol must understand that he's inviting them for a private performance; it should definitely be charged more. Imagine if an artist charged an 'affordable' amount to come perform at your house? Then everyone will want artists to come perform for them. Which defeats the purpose."

AfterworkN wrote:

"I would also charge more if I'm playing for you and your friends in your backyard out of town."

Balthazarmosky added:

"But he must also be fair; he treats them as his personal entertainers—holding them, singing with them and telling them what to sing, etc. Surely that level of access, which doesn't happen with other gigs, should come at a higher rate."

Whether the post was genuinely authored by My Sol or not, it has reignited a conversation about how artists value their time and access in private settings versus public performances.

See the viral post below.

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The men were among many fans showing love for the hit song, with two of them recording videos singing along to the track.

Source: Briefly News