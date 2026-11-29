One in nine South Africans with a special clause in their will makes provisions for a pet

Animals cannot legally own property or cash, creating estate-planning hurdles for owners

Naming caregivers and setting up a trust helps prevent funds from being misused

Discovery data shows one in nine South Africans with a special will clause includes a pet, from R200,000 offers to multi-million-rand care plans. Image: GlobalP

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are increasingly treating pets like dependants when planning their estates rather than just leaving behind a house or car. While headlines often focus on eye-catching bequests, those wishes come with strict legal limits because animals do not have legal standing in South Africa. Without careful planning, well-meaning clauses can create confusion or leave money open to misuse.

Why pets cannot inherit directly

Discovery Wills and Trust Services data show that one in nine South Africans who include a special clause in their will does so for a pet, with requests ranging from R200,000 for an SPCA adopter to R1 million for a horse and R3 million plus a property for dogs. Coverage by Daily Investor notes that Discovery Life head of legal services Harry Joffe warned animals cannot hold money or property directly because they lack legal personality. Instead, assets must pass through a chosen caregiver or a structured vehicle like a trust so funds are used properly and backup plans are clear.

Protecting families and wishes in estate plans

Broader estate planning still matters most for keeping family finances steady, especially for breadwinners, as BDO South Africa has cautioned that dying without a will can spark disputes and block access to cash flow. With a quarter of South African households owning at least one pet, including 7.4 million dogs and two million cats, Joffe expects animal clauses to grow more detailed. Specifying exact care expectations, naming backups, and using a trust helps ensure both loved ones and animals are protected after death.

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One individual left R3 million and a property for dogs, while another set aside R1 million for a horse. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Other articles about dogs

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Briefly News reported that a man from Limpopo bought his dog Bobby a 21-piece KFC barrel to celebrate his birthday, shocking many social media users.

Source: Briefly News