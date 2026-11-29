A South African digital creator shared a quick tip about a new WhatsApp feature that many users had no idea existed

The feature lets users schedule messages from as little as 10 minutes to up to 14 days in advance

South Africans flooded the comments after the video was posted, with many saying they had been waiting for this for years

A digital creator on the left and a person using their smartphone on the right. Images: live_savvy_sa/Instagram and Photosbypatrik/Getty

Source: UGC

Most people have been there: it is late at night, something important comes to mind, but sending a WhatsApp at that hour feels completely wrong. A South African digital creator may have just solved that problem for thousands of users.

Kara-Jayne Seynisch, known online as @live_savvy_sa, posted a short selfie-style video from inside her car showing her followers a WhatsApp trick that has been rolling out quietly. With more than 112,000 Instagram followers, the money management and lifestyle creator is no stranger to sharing practical tips, but this one clearly hit a nerve.

"Guys, we can schedule WhatsApp messages," she said in the clip, barely hiding her excitement. "All you have to do is type out your message, hold down the send button, and it's going to bring up the schedule."

She went on to explain exactly why the feature is so useful:

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"Sometimes you think of something at night and you just know it's an inappropriate time to message someone. Write the message at night, schedule it to go off in the morning."

How WhatsApp's scheduled messages work

The feature allows users to schedule text messages, photos and videos in both individual and group chats, anywhere from 10 minutes to 14 days ahead. It is part of a broader wave of updates WhatsApp has been rolling out, which also includes guest calling via browser links for up to 32 people, usernames that allow chatting without sharing a phone number, and expanded cross-device tools. More details are available on the official WhatsApp Blog.

Not everyone has access just yet. Some commenters noted the feature appeared on Samsung devices before iPhones, and even among iPhone users, the rollout seemed uneven, with some getting it before others on the same model.

Other features to watch for on WhatsApp

Guest & web calling: Create call links so participants can join without a WhatsApp account, and make audio or video calls directly from WhatsApp Web.

Create call links so participants can join without a WhatsApp account, and make audio or video calls directly from WhatsApp Web. Restricted chats: Added privacy controls in sensitive chats that block media from saving to your gallery, disable chat export, turn off Meta AI, and prevent opening on linked devices.

Added privacy controls in sensitive chats that block media from saving to your gallery, disable chat export, turn off Meta AI, and prevent opening on linked devices. Usernames & security: Chat with people or businesses using usernames instead of sharing your phone number, backed by expanded passkey support and alphanumeric two-step passwords.

Chat with people or businesses using usernames instead of sharing your phone number, backed by expanded passkey support and alphanumeric two-step passwords. iPad, car & media tools: Register a WhatsApp account directly on an iPad, use upgraded hands-free in-car audio controls, edit/annotate PDFs on web and desktop, and share music from Apple Music or Spotify or Instagram Reels to Status.

Register a WhatsApp account directly on an iPad, use upgraded hands-free in-car audio controls, edit/annotate PDFs on web and desktop, and share music from Apple Music or Spotify or Instagram Reels to Status. Group catch-up & events: New group chat catch-up tools, mentions/polls upgrades, and event planning features.

Watch the tip that got everyone talking:

South Africans react to the WhatsApp update

The comment section on the Instagram page filled up fast, with followers sharing their excitement:

@arjun1069:

"This feature is a game changer 🙌🔥"

@melverlinde:

"🙌🏻 I have been waiting for this!!!"

@mbalenhle_mthalane:

"I had no idea, thank you for this 🙌"

@nandicanning:

"We have been waiting for this for years! Finally!"

@nicnak68:

"I think it's rolling out and will soon be working. My daughter's works but mine not and she has the same iPhone as me. But what a cool idea! 🤗"

@the_missing_subject_za:

"This is going to be a lifesaver for birthday messages and reminders! Love the little tips that make everyday life easier."

@flowergirl3868:

"Ty🙌❤️I just tried it and it worked.."

@aisha_mahomedy:

"This is insanely cool!"

More on SA social media tips and lifestyle finds

Briefly News recently reported that a South African creator shared a factory shop selling hotel-quality linen and room fragrances at discounted prices.

recently reported that a South African creator shared a factory shop selling hotel-quality linen and room fragrances at discounted prices. A woman shared an affordable PEP scrub routine for dark inner thighs, with many women saying they had saved screenshots of her two-step method.

A South African content creator discovered Storytime Universe, a black-owned streaming platform offering local independent films for as little as R30.

Source: Briefly News