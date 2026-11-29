A humorous man in Cape Town's CBD walked up to a Metro Police patrol car parked on a yellow line and handed the officer inside a mock parking ticket

He told the officer she was parked wrong and would need to report to the magistrate's court

The clip sparked a fierce debate online, with some praising the man's boldness and others warning he had gone too far

A bold man handed a mock parking fine to a Metro Police car parked on a yellow line. Image: Sacre Kayembe

Source: Facebook

A local man had the courage — or the cheek, depending on who you ask — to do what most people only dream of: handing a parking fine to a Metro Police officer. The clip, shared on Facebook by Sacre Kayembe on 28 November 2026, shows the man approaching a marked Metro Police patrol car that was parked along a yellow line in the Cape Town CBD. Wearing a high-visibility vest and carrying a parking ticket device, he walked up to the passenger window and told the officer, "You are parked wrong, mama," before handing over a printed slip and explaining that she would need to visit the magistrate's court.

A role reversal that stopped South Africa in its tracks

The moment was brief, but the reaction it triggered was anything but. The video racked up thousands of views as South Africans weighed in on whether the man was a hero, a fool, or both. The debate landed on a sore point for many. Law enforcement officers are frequently seen parking on yellow lines, in no-stopping zones, and in spaces reserved for the public, with little consequence. What is clear is that the man kept his composure throughout. He did not argue or raise his voice. He simply walked up, stated his case, and handed over the slip.

Watch the Cape Town man hand the Metro Police officer a parking ticket in the Facebook reel below:

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South Africans react to the viral clip

For some viewers, watching an ordinary man hold a patrol vehicle to the same standard as everyone else felt like a long-overdue moment of accountability. Others were quick to point out that emergency vehicles are permitted to park in restricted areas under certain circumstances, which may well have applied here. Whether this was one of those situations, the video does not clarify.

@Luyolo Bhawuthi:

"This guy is playing with fire."

@Elmarie van Wyk:

"We need this guy in Strand on warm beach days."

@Melvin Swarts:

"No one is above the law; wrong is wrong, and right is right. Salute 🤩."

@Waren Frieslaar:

"Rules don't apply to them, but they will give us fines left, right and centre."

@Tebogo Motaung Chokwe:

"He spoke to them first"

@Raphael Makwemba Phiri:

"I like his courage"

Other articles about traffic officers

A South African woman shut down an alleged $1,000 [around R17,370] roadside bribe attempt by confronting a traffic officer in Zulu after he falsely told her American husband he needed a temporary driver's licence to drive in South Africa.

Briefly News reported that a woman showed up at her UNISA graduation dressed in a full SAPS uniform, a skirt, heels, and even a blazer, giving many in her field ideas for theirs.

reported that a woman showed up at her UNISA graduation dressed in a full SAPS uniform, a skirt, heels, and even a blazer, giving many in her field ideas for theirs. A woman shared a video of herself and three women celebrating joining the law enforcement department as Metro police officers, and Mzansi congratulated her.

Source: Briefly News