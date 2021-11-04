Shauwn 'MamKhize' Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane made headlines on social media after arriving at a nightclub in a flashy fleet of luxury cars

The businesswoman, Mkhize, was seen with her son and chairman of Royal AM, Andile, arriving at Club Konka in Soweto

The Durban based duo was seen in viral video arriving in Rolls Royce, Lexus and Porsche SUVs at the club located in Soweto

It was glitz and glamour for Royal AM bosses Shauwn Mkhize and her son, Andile Mpisane. The two DStv Premiership club owners recently visited a nightclub, Club Konka, in Soweto and they arrived in stylish rides.

Shauwn Mkhize is the owner of the Royal AM while Andile is the chairman of the Durban-based outfit. The two recently had some time out as they recently faced Orlando Pirates in the league last week.

In their viral video clips shared on social media, there are positive reactions and Briefly News takes a look at the videos. The duo arrived in style at the posh nightclub as they drove in top of the range Rolls Royce, Porsche, Lexus SUVs. She wrote on her Instagram page:

“Thank you to @konkasoweto for stellar service and congratulations on your fine establishment. I really love seeing young people excelling in their business ventures.”

MamKhize and her son Andile Mpisane recently grabbed the spotlight. Image: @KwaMamKhize/Instagram

Source: Instagram



@Nozipho_Ngubo said:

“Never did I believe that there could be such utter happiness in your life just for surrounding yourself with people who sincerely love you.”

@Kayise_Zulu said:

“Hhay kodwa uyaphila shame! Amen.”

@Zama_herbs said:

“President of soft life.”

@Mathenjwa302 said:

“I know I'm not the only curious to know how much was spent.”

@Phu8mi03 said:

“When y'all pull up, you make sure shem.”

