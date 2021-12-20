University of Cape Town graduate Hlumelo Marepula was over the moon when she took to social media to tell the country about her latest achievement

Marepula bagged a Master's in Science in Civil Engineering and praised her 'powerhouse' of a mother Lindiwe Marepula for her constant support

Peeps were overjoyed at the news and praised Marepula for her hard work and determination and said: "The world is your oyster"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A UCT graduate has bagged her Master’s degree and Mzansi has dubbed her efforts “black excellence”.

Hlumelo Marepula recently wrote on social media about her latest achievement.

“I have absolutely no words for how blessed I have been to have met the people who got me to this point. I often tell the story of how I met my supervisor, and the reason why I love telling the story is because that moment was life changing!”

Marepula obtained her Master's inScience in Civil Engineering and thanked her supervisor, Dyllon Randall.

“Thank you Dyllon Randall for your support, your encouragement and exposure to the world of academia.”

The brainy beauty attributed her success to support given to her by her mother Lindiwe Marepula.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Thank you to God for his many blessings, especially blessing me with a powerhouse of a mother who is the reason I am who I am today.”

Peeps were left wholly inspired by her academic milestone.

Ntombi Enhle said:

“Black women are really doing it. It really inspires me.”

Maike Watson said:

“You are such a powerhouse. Congrats on your hard work and perseverance.”

Rashida Bawa reacted:

“Congratulations. All the best for your career ahead. May the Almighty guide you always. Amen.”

Zandile Boyana said:

“Congratulations Dongo, wow, she's brilliant this one.”

Isabel Banda said:

“Congratulations. The world is your oyster, keep shining, brown skin girl.”

Zoë Tayla Johnson added:

“You never stop excelling and making us all so proud Hlum. I’m so excited for the future that awaits you! Congratulations my friend.”

The self-confessed engineer, innovator and traveller currently works at Jones & Wagener and has wowed to not let anything interfere with her path to greatness.

Beautiful graduate thanks mom after bagging her 1st degree

Previously, Briefly News wrote about a stunning local woman and recent higher education graduate has taken to social media to share a heartfelt message with her mother.

Oreabetswe Mokale was proud to share her achievement with the rest of Mzansi, adding herself to the Mokale family list of already accomplished university grads. Oreabetswe Mokale says even though she couldn't walk the stage at a traditional graduation ceremony, her achievements aren't diminished.

She wrote: "The big day has finally come. I am a Bachelor of Science in Biomedicine graduate from Pearson Institute of Higher Education.

"I might not have walked the stage physically, it doesn’t diminish the weight of my achievement. So incredibly proud of myself and grateful for all the relationships I built with friends and lecturers alike. To my mom, all that I am is because of you, thank you."

Source: Briefly.co.za