@FashionOnPoint_ 's six-year-old daughter designed a dress and she came through with two stunning renditions of the ensemble

The caring mother made a version of the dress for herself and made an exact copy of the adorable design for her baby girl

She shared a few snaps of herself and her lovely daughter modelling the fashionable, multicoloured dresses

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After a little girl designed a cute rainbow dress, her mom did the most. @FashionOnPoint_ surprised her little one by making matching dresses for both of them. The blue bodice with a red heart in the centre and the flowy multicoloured skirt is to die for!

The dress also features a rainbow train. @FashionOnPoint_'s version of the dress she made for herself doesn't include the signature red heart and train but remains an absolute work of art designed by her six-year-old.

She shared snaps of the drawing and dress on Twitter and social media users are loving the fact that this mom did all she could to make her daughter happy. How sweet is that?

This adorable mother-daughter-duo wore matching dresses designed by the six-year-old. Image: @FashionOnPoint_ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

With over 5 400 likes, these are the pics of the stunning design and beautiful dresses:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users are loving the adorable duo

@SiphiweLelo asked:

"Can she design my wedding gown?"

@nhlanhlangwaqa wrote:

"This is talent."

@BlackAn65843366 shared:

"And the heart is there. How warming."

@SisVuvu responded with:

"It's beautiful."

@khomotsoacc tweeted:

"This is so cute."

@ThandoLoveVee added:

"My 6-year-old self would've died. Beautiful."

"Where's proof that she did it?": Mom shares hilarious parenting moment, SA wholeheartedly defends daughter

In other mommy-daughter news, Briefly News previously reported that @DrMom_Cooks (Philile) on Twitter left locals howling with laughter after she jokingly said her daughter is a 'deadbeat' for leaving her toy doll submerged in water.

Philile's adorable little one decided to wash her doll's hair but she seemingly got over it. The little one then left the doll, clothes and all, in a sink filled with water. Philile shared a snap of a doll in the basin with the caption on the picture stating that the 'mom' of the doll left it in water overnight after washing its hair.

"Just passing by to let you know that your fave is a deadbeat. Thanks," she hilariously wrote.

With over 3 600 likes on Twitter, Philile's post went viral quite fast. Social media users joined in on the conversation with their own funny responses that will keep you entertained.

Source: Briefly News