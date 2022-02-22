A woman working in film has gone onto social media to share with people the news she is working on an international production

The broadcaster, @KeaMotlokwa, wrote about how she is working on an animation movie with Hollywood actor Seth Mcfarlane

South African were filled to the brim with pride for the talented woman and scores sent her endearing messages of congrats

A woman has landed her dream job and peeps are so proud. Image: @keaMotlokwa/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A woman has taken to social media to share her career milestone news and peeps can’t stop congratulating the mover and shaker. Award-winning broadcaster and self-confessed digital & events Ninja @KeaMotlokwa wrote on Twitter that she is working with top dogs in her industry and she is blown away with the content she gets to put out.

The viral tweet received a massive response from users with many reacting quickly to her news.

She captioned the post:

“I can’t believe I’m voicing a multilingual character on an entire animation movie for international production. I dreamt of this; I spoke of this! I am worthy of this. Yho God is faithful.”

@Vee_Chwi added:

“Many Congratulations Kea. Isaiah 60:22. It was just a matter of time.”

@Yvette_Aloe wrote:

“Congratulations Kea, so happy for you. To even bigger and greater things.”

@Diimplefxce added:

“Omg, omg omg!!! Congratulations hlena Kea.”

@mologadi said:

“Congratulations Sis. God’s timing is the best timing. You deserve this.”

@NthabeeC wrote:

“Congratulations Kea, yes!! you deserve this and more.”

@DineoDeeMash2 said:

“When he shows up… he shows off.”

@KeaMotlokwa wrote:

“Thank you Karabo, it will be out later in the year. I also can’t wait.”

@ReneMalika2 said:

“Go girl Congratulations Kea. You are worthy.”

@Madame_Shonsan wrote:

“Congratulations honey”

@Izeemokone reacted:

“So happy for you. You deserve it love.”

@dTumza said:

“Oh wow that's incredible Kea, congratulations.”

@LwandoMbelu said:

“Congratulations Kea. This is major!!”

Source: Briefly News