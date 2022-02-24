A lady who bought herself a Porche said that she was the last one to acquire the luxury vehicle in 2021, according to the car dealership

She expressed on her Instagram post that she is not driven by material things but that she hopes to have inspired her daughter with her latest purchase

It seemed that her daughter was not the only one inspired as throngs of people flooded her post with applause over buying the luxury vehicle

A lady posted photos on social media of her the new luxury car that she bought for herself and expressed that she aimed at inspiring her daughter. Her Instagram post was soon filled with hails from people praising her for her accomplishment.

The lady, who is seen posing next to her new Porche, explained that she was informed by the car dealership that hers was the last purchase for 2021. She further attributes her gratitude to the lesson it taught her daughter.:

"What makes this so special is my daughter seeing me wanting something and going to get it."

This is testament to the work she must have put in to achieve her purchase.

Stunner buys herself a brand new Porsche, sets an example for her daughter

The young lady, who dubbed herself "porchebabe" on Instagram, received a flurry of messages from people who were impressed by her purchase. Some even commented on what an awesome way it was to bring in the new year.

Commending her on a job well done, raveniman_ said:

"Love this for you."

In agreement with the comment above, ginare__ said:

"Yasss! Love this for you! Congratulations, beautiful!"

