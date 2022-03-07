A gorgeous woman named Ntsako has not had much luck finding herself a man, so she left it in the hands of social media

Social media user @Revou5 shared some saucy snaps of herself on Twitter, letting the men of Mzansi know that she’s ready to be snatched

The guys were there for everything sis was serving, however, some felt the situation was too good to be true

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Even though you might be the whole package doesn’t necessarily mean finding Mr Right is child’s play. A stunner, Ntsako, took to social media to put herself out there as she’s been having no luck on the mjolo front.

Social media user @Revou5 is tired of being single, sis is ready to find herself a husband. Image: Twitter / @Revou5

Source: Twitter

Dating is tough and while gorgeous women might have men lining up to take them out, most would rather have quality over quantity… and let’s be real, that ain’t easy to find.

Social media user Ntsako is a 25-year-old woman who has not had the luck of finding a husband. Ntsako knows what she brings to the table and is not about to settle for anything less than what she deserves.

Taking to Twitter, the stunner let the men of Mzansi know that she is ready and waiting for Prince Charming to sweep her off her feet.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“We try again. I'm Ntsako from Limpopo, 26, No kid #UmjoloWithAzola”

Mzansi men line up to take the honey out, in disbelief of her status

While men were ripe and ready to get this honey out of the house, they were struggling to believe that she is still single and without a child.

Looking that good, having that much confidence and everything to offer, the men wanted to know what the cat was, LOL!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Funk__Boy said:

“Hard to believe that such a beautiful woman is single you're the complete package.”

@MusicVantuka said:

“How can you be single looking like this?

“What's wrong with you?”

@Nathan__Dee said:

@GivenMathabela2 said:

Thread of gorgeous local couples gives SA the feels: Mjolo isn’t so bad

In related news, Briefly News reported that many gorgeous South African couples have made a difference in the minds of people who once swore off getting into relationships. It all started when one beautiful couple shared a post about being together for 16 years.

"Beke le beke, 16 years together. Married for 11 years," the beautiful post read.

Soon other happy couples were also flaunting their wholesome relationships in the form of a thread beneath the beautiful post and locals absolutely loved to see it.

Read a few of their comments below:

@MaungaClive said:

"Which glue are you two using?"

@Goitse_Kele asked:

"High school sweethearts?"

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"Looking cute together."

Source: Briefly News