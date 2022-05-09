A popular South African social media influencer wowed her online friends with two images she posted on Twitter yesterday

The photos show Neo Nontso dressed in a stunning black vintage style dress which she shared belongs to her mother

Scores of Mzanzi peeps could not help but marvel at her look and beauty as they flooded her post with love

Social media influencer Neo Nontso (@NeoNontso) celebrated Mother’s Day rocking her mom’s beautiful dress, leaving netizens in awe.

Neo Nontso looked stunning in her mother's dress. Image: @NeoNontso/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Neo shared two stunning photos of herself in the black vintage style ensemble on Twitter and simply captioned the post:

“Sunday in my mom’s dress.”

Mother's Day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. It was celebrated on Sunday, 8 May.

Scores of Mzansi peeps flooded the post with sweet and flirty messages for the young woman as well as her mother.

Check out the Twitter post and some reactions below:

@Teenah64 responded:

“Mom must be a Hottie!”

@veh_neh_sah replied:

“Your face is always so perfect.”

@SIBONAKALISO_ZA commented:

“And you can be a beautiful mom 2ma unborn child.”

@Mokone06602402 reacted:

“You are so beautiful.”

@BMKekana said:

“What a beautiful dress.”

Lady gives mom a rough sketch design to make an outfit

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a beautiful lady left South African online users impressed by her mother’s fashion design and sewing skills.

Bongekile Z. Radebe (@BongiZ_Radebe) posted a photo of a sketch she drew for her mother, asking her to make a 2-piece outfit for her. In a second photo, she showed the finished product and it was absolutely breathtaking, made of a white bell-sleeve top and blue sishweshwe print pants, and a matching headscarf.

She captioned the Twitter post:

“Drew this design for my mom for her to make my outfit.

“Sis said: say less.”

Peeps couldn’t help but marvel at the woman’s stunning attire and flooded the post with compliments for both her as well as her talented mother.

