A South African lady took to social media to share images of her lobola negotiations ceremony process

Twitter user @MoshateKeo posted the four images on the bird app, which revealed a few shots from the special day

Elated Mzansi cyber citizens flooded the post with love and adoring messages for the new bride

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young woman took to social media to share photos revealing a snippet of her becoming a wife.

The congratulations poured in for a new bride who shared a snippet of her journey online. Image: @MoshateKeo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @MoshateKeo posted the four images on a post that show: abakhongi (negotiators) or uncles standing outside her home, some pots cooking over a fire, herself dressed in a printed dress, and in the last frame, her and her hubby Mr Ramaru.

She captioned the tweet:

“Becoming Mrs Ramaru.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South African netizens flocked in on the post to pour in congratulations for the young makoti:

@Matt_matlala wrote:

“Ditaba tse botse adi fele hlee.”

@KgothatsoPete11 said:

“My brother please do me a favour don't live this beautiful women you deserve it nice couple.”

@Odee_rile responded:

“Bathong weshu! O ntimile dikuku? Congratulations!”

@Annie_Modiba reacted:

“Beautiful beautiful makoti ❤️❤️.”

@Cdejuju wrote:

“Congratulations!!!! Modimo ale dire ka go loka, Mahlatse le mahlogonolo.”

Mzansi celebrates with lady who welcomes lobola cows in viral video

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a local woman is causing havoc in the social media space after posting a video as she welcomed cows as proof of lobola. The woman can be seen glowing with a beautiful smile and she is spotted next to a trailer.

The stunning woman’s video is circulating on Tik and it has attracted some serious comments. Briefly News looks at the video where the woman plays Dj Zinhle’s song, Siyabonga.

Many South Africans can relate to the story because men are expecting their 13th cheques as the year draws to a close, many women will now turn to become makotis. It’s a hilarious post and many ladies say they even took their lobola cows inside the house and some say they even slept in the kraal with the cattle.

Source: Briefly News