Videos of a man who is happily married to a very tall lady have sent social media users into a frenzy

The 27-year-old lady identified as Elisane Silva tied the knot to her heartthrob Francinaldo Da Silva Carvalho in 2015

Embracing her incredible height and rising above mockery, the lady has gone on to amass over 3 million followers on TikTok where she posts about her family

Mixed reactions have greeted videos of a 27-year-old beautiful Brazilian lady with incredible height.

The lady, Elisane Silva from Salinopolis in Brazil stands at 6ft and 8 inches, Briefly News gathered.

The duo got married in 2015. Photo Credit: TikTok/@elisane_oficial

Since getting married to lover Francinaldo Da Silva Carvalho in 2015, the lady has overcome bullying and mockery over her height to become an internet celebrity.

Her TikTok handle which is @elisane_oficial has over 3 million followers.

On the social media platform, she serves netizens beautiful couple goals with short clips with her husband and kid.

Watch the videos below:

