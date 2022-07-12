They Last Saw When He Was 3: Mother Reunites with Son after 13 Years of Living in UK, Cute Video Melts Hearts
- A woman reunited with her son after many years apart and took to social media platform TikTok to share a clip from the reunion
- According to the excited woman, they last saw each other when he was at the age of 3 and now he is 16 years old
- Netizens gushed over their reunion video, with many using it as a point of contact with the hope to reunite with their loved ones far away someday
13 years after being apart, a young lad finally got to meet his mum physically and the meeting was emotional.
His mum who is social media savvy took to her TikTok handle to share a clip and photos from their reunion.
The Sierra Leone woman wrote that she last set eyes on her son when he was just 3 years old.
She said he was born in the United Kingdom and is a British citizen. In the clip, she helped the lad with his luggage upon receiving him at what appears to be an airport.
She, however, didn't state why they were apart for that long.
Watch the touching video below:
Netizens react
fkc said:
" I pray that you live long, have good health and both of you be happy for the rest of you guys life."
user4752092852045 FINANCIAL Q said:
"Welcome sis I KEY to this for my daughter ooh u are bless to him beside u now sis May God bless him."
MIZWENA said:
"My son went to Canada 6yrs and I don't know when he's coming...this your video has given me greater hope...we love our sons.God us all."
Nigerian man leads his wife outside as they dance barefooted under heavy rain, cute video melts hearts
veronicaagwumaro said:
"Oh you are killing me with this song it is tearing me up congratulations on uniting with your handsome son."
Catherine Ayuk Mbi said:
"I can imagine the feeling…. Well done mama u try. God give you strength and keep strengthening ur mother and son relationship."
Charles Benzoyl said:
"Am happy for u seeing him again but the truth is he has no idea who u are, u can’t get back those lost times…"
"I missed him everyday": Man tearfully reunited with his brother after 40 years apart
In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that a man reunited with his older brother from whom he was separated as a child.
Daily Mail reports that Murray Phillips, 49, grew up in a children's home with his brother Ricky, who tucked him in every night before the pair were adopted together.
