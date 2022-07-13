US Lady who Wants a Man From Africa to Spend Her Life with, Set to Pick a Lucky Person
- Sooner than later, the viral American lady looking for a Nigerian husband will get what she is looking for
- This is as she appears to have received interest from suitors from Africa after her video went viral on social media
- The lady had said that she owns her own property and a well-paying job but just needs a man of Nigerian descent
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
An American woman's quest to get a Nigerian man as her husband seems to be making some progress.
The unidentified lady had released a video on TikTok expressing her desire to have an African lover.
In a new video, the lady gave an update on her search. Taking a selfie on her property, the lady hinted at learning how to make fufu in anticipation of her African lover.
They last saw when he was 3: Mother reunites with son after 13 years of living in UK, cute video melts hearts
She reiterated her seriousness, countering claims that her first video that went viral was for clout chasing.
The lady admitted that she had been warned about getting scammed by Nigerian men, but expressed the belief that there are still honest persons in Nigeria.
Her second video was followed by an update on her TikTok handle that reads:
"I will be doing TikTok lives and picking people to talk to this weekend."
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
While netizens hailed her and hoped for a successful outcome, some men still indicated an interest in her in the comment section.
JOHNSONGRAFIX said:
"Is good to speak ur main some of us Nigeria man loves a woman that can speak her mind so let’s get to no each other more stay blessing."
"If you're interested, hit me up": 'Rich' single US woman to African men in video, flaunts her backside
Gina Gina said:
"My Aunt just celebrated her one year Anniversary with a Nigerian man and she’s very happy. I pray you get your Nigerian man sis!"
Rosetta Okorie said:
"Follow your heart but don't be no fool! Africa is a beautiful place and you can seek a great Nigerian man but just let it flow. Blessing to you dear."
nikmillet said:
"Happily married to a man who happens to be from for 5 yrs but umm use major discernment with this approach please."
adedamolaadetula said:
"I admire your courage. just as you have rightly said . there are some good people..even more than a few. I wish you the best in your search."
How the American woman went viral over her love for African men
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported the video of the American woman wherein she had openly expressed her desire to have a Nigerian husband.
"My girlfriend still comes to visit me in this kind of house": Man in trenches shows off his fine bae
With a smile on her face, the lady stated that she is looking for a Nigerian man willing to come to the United States and spend his life with her.
The lady added that she is well-to-do and is offering her prospective suitor a better life. She urged interested persons to hit her inbox. The text of her video read in part:
"Hi Nigerian men, I am looking for a husband.
"Someone that wants to come to the United States and spend his life with me..."
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng