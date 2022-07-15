A mum pranked her son on his day of graduation by giving him 'potato chips' as a gift for finishing school

When the impressive gift pack was handed to him, he opened it joyfully, but first, he found a sachet of potato chips

On further probing of the pack, he also found a brand new iPhone; the moment was so magical and interesting to see

A playful mum dotted on her son who just graduated from school, but she did it in a way that has got people in their feelings.

In the video, the loving mum handed her son a gift pack. Upon opening the pack, the son first met a sachet of potato chips.

The boy opened the gift and first saw potato chips. Photo credit: @bcrworldwide.

The humble boy stayed calm

Ordinarily, this would ire any child, but the kid stayed calm and probed the pack further. On further search, he found another pack containing a brand new iPhone, which was the ultimate gift.

The boy's behaviour and refusal to fret on seeing the chips have impressed many hearts online. He has been described as a humble fellow due to his calm demeanour in the video.

Watch the nice video below:

Instagram users react

When the video was shared on Instagram by @bcrworldwide, it got the following reactions:

@shadrachzuniga said:

"Honestly if most parents could be like this, Omo that 1st to 3rd position to be crazy competition oo."

@dqueenesther1 reacted:

"Me I come dey vex on him behalf self."

@i_am_moriello said:

"See humility na. Smiling all through after first seeing the chips."

