The video of a gentleman singlehandedly carrying blocks at a construction site is making social media users emotional

In the footage, the young man who is physically challenged was seen supporting himself with crutches

He lifted two blocks at a go on his head in the video and that scene never stopped heaping reactions

A young man whose identity is yet to be confirmed is going viral and making many social media users emotional with his tenacity and hard work.

In a video that Sikaofficial shared on his Twitter handle, the gentleman who has only one leg joined it with crutches and was seen lifting blocks.

It is not absolutely clear why, but the young man was the only person in sight at the construction sight he was working, and was seen doing all the work by himself.

Reactions from social media users

The footage has since been heaping massive reactions on social media as many could not hold back their comments after watching.

@razakslazy1 indicated:

"Chale sometimes u just for give thanks to God for what you have na some people pray everyday to have what you hate. God forgive me."

@blvh_spirit mentioned:

"Meanwhile there is this guy on St. John’s foot bridge who is not sick but begs for money. Annoying part is after you give him money he goes and buy food/ice cream from Achimota mall."

@boatengnanaobe2 stated:

"How u go no sey ebi one day show bro or maybe it’s a way to get the nation’s attention for helpi’m only guessing."

