An excited soon-to-be-wife shared some of the details of what she got up to for her lobola negotiations

The gorgeous young woman was ecstatic to show off everything that goes into a traditional marriage

Netizens were happy to see a young woman get to experience the beloved tradition of lobola

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young woman, Nonsi, reached a milestone as she's getting ready for marriage. The soon-to-be wife took the time to show pictures of what happens during lobola negotiations.

A woman ecstatic about her lobola negotiations shared her experience with followers, and many shared in her excitement. Image: Twitter/@Nonsie_Gcaba/@umalambane_zn

Source: Twitter

Nonsie donned a traditional dress accessorized with a matching doek and blanket to cover her shoulders. Nonsi can also be seen where the money is clipped to her blanket.

Young women wish for their lobola negotiations to look like young woman's own

In a Twitter post, @Nonsie_Gcaba gave many people a good look into her lobola negotiations like other brides have in the past. Nonsie shared a picture of herself kneeling in front of her in-laws wearing her traditional Tswana dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens complimented the beautiful young lady on her marriage. Many shared that they also want to have their own lobola ceremony in the future.

@Azandamashenge commented:

"I know I’ve told you but I’m telling you again. Congratulations , Owuqalile Umsebenzi Omuhle uzowufeza empilweni yakho. I’m so Happy for You Babe ❤️ "

@RealXavier011 commented:

"I wanna do this to someone's daughter."

@moshibudi_ commented:

"Congratulations queen!❤️@fntse."

@MaungaClive commented:

"Hopefully this inspires those who are yet too. "

"Lobola negotiations": Zinhle's fans convinced Murdah Bongz paid lobola for her

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle's fans are convinced that she and her baby daddy, Murdah Bongz, are married. After the star shared a teaser of the new season of her reality show, many took to the timeline to share that Murdah Bongz paid lobola for his baby mama.

The second season of The Unexpected premieres on 6 August. The Umlilo hitmaker took to social media to share a spicy teaser of the show.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News