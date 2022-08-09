A South African man opened up in a tweet to let Mzansi know that he has found his perfect match

Tshegofatso Katlego Tsimane's partner has a way with words and inspired envious social media users with his heartfelt message

Social media gushes over a relationship that announced on the net to have reached a monumental milestone

The cat is out of the bag for Twitter user @SegzyChubbs, whose real name is Ngoako Sefoko, after his public display of affection for his gorgeous partner, Tshegofatso Katlego Tsimane, in an inspiringly adorable tweet.

There was no stopping the Twitter user, who said in a few words that he has found his soulmate in Tsimane.

The oh-so-romantic Sefoko celebrated his anniversary by publicly announcing that he is so happy to have his prayers answered by having met his partner.

In a charming caption, @SegzyChubbs said,

"Mine is a message of gratitude, that of an answered prayer. I don’t have actual words and I hope my actions in your life carry this message through. 356/365"

The post left many gushing over the couple and social media users took to the comment section to wish the couple best wishes.

Take a look at some of the messages;

@MasegoMusi_ commented:

"Congratulations chomi ❤️ Praying for many, many more."

@OraisGolden said:

"This is inspiring man, congratulations my bro."

