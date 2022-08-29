A man has gone viral on social media following a video which sees him donning a pair of crocodile shoes

The footwear shaped in the exact form of a crocodile features both hands and feet of the carnivorous reptile

Many internet users have reacted to the video with hilarious comments about the nature of the design

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fashion is considered a form of expression for many people, regardless of how bizarre it may seem.

A man recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after a video of his interesting footwear surfaced online.

The video of the crocodile shoes has gone viral online. Credit: @mediaroomhub

Source: UGC

In the video, he is seen wearing a pair of crocodile-inspired shoes which bore a strong resemblance to the animal.

The black footwear featured hands, legs and even the heads of the crocodile, looking like a real reptile with shoe holes.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of crocodile shoes

wasehembadoon commented:

"Lacoste live and direct."

chinwe_oriaku commented:

"The real crocs."

samuelotigba commented:

"An Igbo man’s final level after defeating net shirt."

ujinrosean1 commented:

"E for take am waka make we see na."

officialibadanproperties commented:

"If our Igbo brother catch this shoe."

favouredgracerealtor commented:

"How are you supposed to put your feet together with all those hands and fee?"

Reactions as lady shows how she achieved ponytail with short hair

If you think your hair is too short for a ponytail style, you obviously don't dream big enough.

Instagram user @simply__annica recently got people cracking up with laughter after she posted a hair tutorial online.

In the now-trending clip, the lady is seen brushing her short hair upwards, proceeding to use what appears to be hairspray on the kinky hair.

Lady fixes nails inside out so she can type better on computer keyboard, netizens vote down style

Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng previously reported that keeping or fixing nails may look chic and stylish, but it certainly has its downsides.

Well, one lady decided to beat the 'system' by coming up with an incredulous idea - fixing her nails invertedly.

A video posted by @sabiradio captures the step-by-step process of how she got the nails - curves facing the opposite direction - done at the salon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng