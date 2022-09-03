A child model and hair activist has blessed timelines with photos showing off his long natural hair

Farouk James posed in the multiple shots sporting colourful attires at different sites with breathtaking backgrounds

Serena.bloom who commented with others and said, ''Cutting his hair would be an absolute crime. Sexist rules violating autonomy need to go. Period''

Farouk James, a child model and hair activist, has shown off his long natural hair in several pictures that have melted the hearts of netizens on social media.

James, who gained wide attention after being denied admission into several UK schools, blessed timelines with images donning colourful attires.

In one of the shots released by his mom, the child posed while sitting on a bench, glowing with smiles for the camera.

James' mom had released several pictures showing off his hair in an earlier post with a caption that read:

''Hasn’t changed that much, still handsome as ever, I'd say. But I’m his mum. So, I’m probably biased. Swipe to see when he was half this age at the exact same location. #blackpool.''

The multiple images have melted the hearts of netizens who took to the comment section and admired the boy's looks.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments under different visuals below.

How social media reacted

Serena.bloom said:

Cutting his hair would be an absolute crime. Sexist rules violating autonomy need to go. Period.

Aniyahlovestokes reacted:

So beautiful .

Mandycorrente said:

Love your hair ❤️

Ksisterslove reacted:

Beautiful place! And gosh his hair is gorgeous!

Kidzbopsadielou reacted:

Beautiful boy

Lagosinteriordesigner commented:

Love his adorable gap tooth

Tjradwayrockermusician said:

I love your hair .

Theblackistanifam reacted:

Such a beautiful boy, God bless.

8-year-old Ghanaian boy refused admission into UK schools

Ghana's leading news website, YEN.com.gh reported that Farouk James, a toddler with Ghanaian roots, had been denied admission by several schools owing to his long hair.

James’ mother, Bonnie Miller of the UK, has been fighting for the policy to be altered. Miller has been searching for a school for her son, and two found so far won’t allow him because of his long, natural hair.

YEN.com.gh gathers that one of those schools is The London Oratory School, the same school her 23-year-old first son attended.

Bonnie Miller told CBS News that she knew about their schools’ hair policies while disclosing that she had the same setback with her older son 10 years ago.

