A hardworking four-year-old girl has stunned many people on social media with her impressive hairdressing talent

In a video making rounds online, the little girl was spotted making an adult's hair with undivided attention

Social media users have showered accolades on her, with several people suggesting that they send her abroad

A talented four-year-old girl has shown off her incredible hairdressing talent to the amazement of viewers online.

A video shared on the popular app TikTok showed the young talent making the hair of a grown lady perfectly.

Four-year-old girl braids hair Photo Credit: @ladynaturalle

Someone who was wowed over the little girl's skills made a video of her in action and shared it on TikTok.

In the viral video, the little hairdresser was spotted braiding a lady's hair and viewers said it looked really neat.

Netizens applaud little girl over hairdressing talent

@lezifeneneku said:

"Wow. So beautiful. You are a talented ANGEL. I love you from Swaziland."

@tinahorton1992 wrote:

"I love it. Children who start out young doing positive things. Sweet little one. My daughter likes doing hair and nails."

@sandilicious33 commented:

"Mina unyawo finish me coz I have seen almost all hairdressers stand like love u nana."

@vuxakambombi prayed:

"God bless those little hands."

@yvonneflemmings reacted:

"But what is this am seeing here now just look at this little one am surprised may God protect him always."

@sexystarline16 stated:

"Very talented young toddler, isnt anyone saying to them self why noone did/comb the little girl hair. Mmm."

@userzoematsuro noted:

"She will be a great business owner soooooo Adorable and talented."

Watch the video below:

Little girl braids an adult's hair

