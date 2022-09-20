The community of a family that received devastating news about their five-year-old son came together to make sure he can experience the Halloween party of his dreams

Alexandros was diagnosed with brain cancer at just 11 months old, and after four and half years of treatment, doctors said there was nothing more they could do

Alex’s dream was to go to a haunted house, but the journey would be too far, so close family friend, Paula Anderson, decided to bring the monsters to Alex

Halloween came early for the Crown Point community in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, as residents whipped out their scariest outfits to throw an early Halloween parade for one exceptional boy.

Five-year-old Alexandros Hurdakis was sitting on his father's shoulder as people matched across the streets. Photo: Tzouanakis Anderson.

Source: Instagram

Alexandros is declared terminal ill

Young Alexandros Hurdakis watched with wonder as his parents, Nick and Kira, carried him past witches, zombies, "Ghostbusters" characters, and many more decked-out folks on their street.

According to CBC, the early Halloween event was organised in honour of five-year-old Alex's wish to see monsters and visit a haunted house before brain cancer claims his life.

The Hurdakis family reportedly learned last week that the experimental treatments that helped their son Alex fight the tumour in his brain for the past four and half years had stopped working.

Doctors informed them that the cancer was now terminal and the family said in an update shared on their GoFundMe page that Alex's physicians "will be surprised if Alex is with us next week."

A family friend named Paula Tzouanakis Anderson told reporters that the boy's family wants to do everything possible to make his wishes come true while he is still with them.

Family friend organises early Halloween

However, since the boy's doctors recommended that he stay closer to home, Tzouanakis Anderson reached out to the Crown Point community via its Facebook page to do something special for him.

To the family's surprise, they received an overwhelming show of support from the community in next to no time.

Everything was arranged—from closing down Argyle Street and getting the help of Hamilton police and firefighters to arranging volunteer face painters, popcorn and cotton candy vendors, and a dozen sports cars decked out in Halloween decorations—in little over two days.

"So many individuals came together to make this night great," Anderson said, the day after the massive Halloween parade.

Heartwarming moment

She added that since she had only expected a few people to turn up, she was stunned to see that the parking lot was full.

"I started crying. It was just amazing," she added.

Ariane Clark, who lost her 5-year-old daughter Ellery to cancer three years ago, shared that the event reminded her of the community support she received when her daughter died.

"It's humbling and heartbreaking to witness this community come together every single time to support families like ours," Clark said in an Instagram post about the parade.

"I had chills, I cried a lot, I smiled a lot. This place, I swear, there is nothing like it," she added.

Over 15,00 bikers cheer sick boy

Kenya's leading news website, TUKO.co.ke, reported tha the German family of Kilian Sass, a 6-year-old boy diagnosed with cancer, wanted to cheer him in the sweetest way possible.

They decided to fulfil his last wish of having bikers line up for him. Kilian's father is a biker who belonged to a small group of 24-member local bikers.

The boy loves motorcycles, so the family made an online appeal, asking for volunteer bikers to ride past their house for the boy to see.

The family made the passionate appeal, thinking only a few bikers would appear. But in a shocking show of solidarity, at least 15,000 bikers showed up for the boy.

Commenting, Ralf Pietsch, the man who helped organise the show, stated:

“We have once again more than clearly demonstrated that bikers are not ‘bad, loud rockers’ but have the biggest hearts on Earth. This cross-city cohesion exists only among bikers."

"Getting something like that up and running in such a short time is, of course, only possible in a team. I didn’t do it alone," they added.

Source: TUKO.co.ke