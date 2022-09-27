A father got really emotional after his little daughter showed up at his workplace looking so beautiful

The little girl had an event in school but she thought it wise to see her father before leaving for the occasion

As soon as her dad came out of his workplace, she raised her dress for him and danced sweetly to his delight

A little girl has melted hearts online with her display of love and respect for her father.

The beautiful girl had an occasion in school and she dressed in a flowing blue and white gown.

Little girl visits dad at workplace in fine dress Photo Credit: @worthfeed

However, before going to the event venue, she visited her father at his workplace so he could catch a glimpse of her before she left.

A heartwarming video shows the moment the doting father saw her standing in front of his workplace.

He came out to meet her and she showed her fine dress and danced for a brief moment. The video has melted hearts online.

Emotional reactions trail video of little girl showing up at dad's workplace

Kerryedie44 said:

"Beautiful. He’s showing his daughter how to be treated by a gentleman."

Mollyhamiltonbixler wrote:

"Ok. You did it. Made me cry, soo sweet."

Lifeisawesometwo stated:

"Thank you, you made me smile."

Dgfresh83 reacted:

"I'm 39 and still miss my Dad. You cannot put a price a good Father."

Pimpinainteasy007 commented:

"As a father that has 3 daughters, That made my eyes water."

Skilldrmorricebapprey wrote:

"That's special. I Love when my daughter does that after getting herself dressed in the mornings."

Vicbm7 stated:

That’s in Guayaquil, "Ecuador because those are the dresses worn for the independence of Guayaquil. That dress in blue and white is called “La Cotona” this is done in the month of July. The dress is a symbol of rebellion and identity and would yell “Independence to Guayaquil” a modeled from the 1930’s."

Jennilee37 added:

"I followed all these feel-good pages so I stopped arguing with people and now I just cry all day. In all seriousness this is beautiful. He's a hard-working dad, kudos to Mom or whoever brought her there to see him."

Watch the video below:

