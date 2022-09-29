A determined 38-year-old man identified as John went back to school to study after getting dumped by his wife

Presently, he is in primary three with his children, and he hopes to finish his education and become greater in life

John said he was forced to take action after his wife dumped him for any man because he was not educated

A 38-year-old man named John has inspired people online after returning to school at his age.

John had a beautiful wife and two children, but as time passed, his wife dumped him and followed another man. She called him a loser.

38-year-old man returns to primary school Photo Credit: Afrimax English

Source: UGC

This provoked John who immediately decided to go back to school and pursue his goal of becoming a great man.

John was born into a poor family

The young man revealed that his parents could not afford to pay for his education during his childhood.

Thus, he had to forget about schooling and focus on some other 'hustles' that could fetch income for the family.

Following his wife's cheating scandal, John went back to school, and on his first day of school, pupils thought he was their teacher.

Despite being mocked over his decision to return to school, John is optimistic that he would finish schooling at 50 and become very great.

John receives accolades from netizens

Debbie Fisher said:

"Congratulations on making your life better. I'm so proud of you. Keep up the good work."

Hey_jake said:

"Such determination is rare to find. The only loser here is John's wife and I hope he finds a wife with equal determination in life. The ability to get back up and never give up. That's really cool."

Vero Bullock wrote:

"John has a lot of ambition. I love him."

Barbara Walker reacted:

"That's what determination, drive and ambition looks like. Be encouraged. You will attain your goals."

Karen Coleman added:

"God bless this young man. He has an amazing spirit and determination to achieve his goals. May he succeed and become an inspiring teacher. He will reach many."

71-year-old man goes back to primary school

Meanwhile, Nigeria's popular Legit.ng previously reported that the story of a 71-year-old man who has gone back to the classroom to study has inspired many people on the internet.

The old man, identified as Isaac, is a military retiree who did not complete his education before joining the army. Upon his retirement, the Tanzanian man decided to go back to school after seeing that his mates had left him educationally.

His mother is also happy that her son decided to go back to school even though he goes with his grandchild. In a video shared on YouTube by Afrimax English, the man is seen inside a class with his mates who are said to be happy having him in their midst.

Source: Legit.ng