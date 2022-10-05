A young Nigerian lady has shown her father's palatial mansion that has everything in excess

In the mansion, there is a pent suite that is hardly used and a big place for relaxation; something only rich homes have

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video funnily said that they do not mind becoming adopted children in such a big house

A Nigerian lady has gone online to share the video of her father's mansion that has more than the space they need.

In the clip, she went into the kitchen to show that the tap brings out both hot and cold water. Afterwards, she panned the camera around the eight different parlours they have in the house.

Many social media users said that they would love to visit her house. Photo source: TikTok/@craxyxeey

Eight parlours, penthouse and solar energy

When showing the many classy frames adorning the house, she joked that she may soon start selling some because they are everywhere.

Atop a roof of a building in the compound are solar panels showing that the house generates its own power and is not reliant on government electricity.

There is even a penthouse that the family rarely uses. A big kitchen was also converted into their storeroom. Many people said the lady comes from a very rich home.

Watch the video below:

See reactions below:

Dinmahelen said:

"Are my invited ,I won’t cross boundaries I promise."

Mirall said:

"it's tell me you're rich without telling me you're rich."

Kamso said:

"Rich kid. My kids would have this privilege Amen."

Aliyu Zhara Saeed said:

"lemme start parking my belongings."

Beth said:

"Y’all need a new sister fairly used from another family or something?"

Hanty xieh said:

"I’m moving to your house."

victoria98195 said:

"I don’t want to be a mechanic!!!"

