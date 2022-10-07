A video showing a beautiful Black girl who has embraced her natural hair and unique look has warmed hearts

The child, only identified as P, served her audience with her adorable look in the clip that has raked more than 150 000 views

While some Facebook users observed that the girl is beautiful, others gushed over her smooth Black hair

A video dedicated to a beautiful black girl who has embraced her natural hair and unique look has melted the hearts of many social media users.

Reactions as beautiful Black girl shows off natural hair. Photo credit: EmilyCottonTop.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on EmilyCottonTop, the girl only identified as P flexed her grit as she showed off her natural hair.

P was captured beaming as she served her audience her adorable look in the clip that has raked more than 150 000 views.

''Y’all lil miss cutie has another video I just love her joy!'' the caption read.

The clip had more than 8 000 likes and over 5 00 comments at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens adore girl's lovely hair

Shawana Lewers posted:

How we've been reacting to silk presses since the 50s hunni!

Alisa Jamerson commented:

Her joy is wonderful! I hope she feels the same way about her natural hair too!

Kenya Massie shared:

I love it! Now, who is her stylist?

Sebrina Mcmullin-Hunter posted:

Baby Girl, I love your silk press hair. She is beautiful.

Sherryne Stovall commented:

She is so cute, I love her!!! the teachers are gonna have a long day cuz honey she gonna be a mess lol.

Mara Drisco posted:

Her energy is amazing!! Love it!

Layla Reelz said:

I told ya! That’s-that Bounce Back. Her reaction is just like my granddaughters when she gets her hair done. I love it.

DenRia Bradford shared:

Just seeing how happy and excited she is makes me so happy for her.

Annie McClarin posted:

She is beautiful and so happy yeah.

Quinesha Tate said:

The body and bounce in her hair but it is the smile.

Yaczen Assuriam Pelayo posted:

Aww, she looks so happy! Enjoy baby girl, your happiness radiates.

Nicole Jackson commented:

This baby makes me wanna go get my hair pressed.

