A beautiful video on social media captures the moment a couple received great news about their daughter

In the clip, the couple reacted with a heart full of joy as their daughter informed her that she was expecting a child

While sharing the video on TikTok, the pregnant mum said her parents had been begging her for years to get pregnant

A pregnant mother identified as @natyfromboston on TikTok has shared a heartwarming video of her parents' reaction to news about her pregnancy.

Naty in her caption revealed that her parents had been appealing and waiting for her for years to get pregnant and give them grandkids.

Lady surprises her parents' with pregnancy news Photo Credit: @natyfromboston / TikTok

In a sweet clip, she presented them with a box filled with onesies and asked them to open the box.

As soon as they opened the box, the mother first understood what the onesies meant and she screamed in joy.

Her excited father followed suit and they hugged tightly while shedding tears of joy over the great news.

Parents' reaction to news of daughter's pregnancy melts hearts

Bcr said:

"Mama is so happy, she threw the onesie on her shoulder like the baby was already there. Congratulations."

Myzhannymakeup stated:

"Eiiii if ibi my home aaa how dey go watch u 2 2 no is like you're bringing curse to de family. De family x too much already n u're coming to add some to it dw3."

King.roajs reacted:

"Grand kids r blessings to our parents especially when everything goes in the right way, getting married and paying bride price n all. I wish my parents were alive to witness all. I trust my father. He will hire bus n jets for party."

Favour.dumbuya commented:

"Wow. Tears of joy, the joy of every grandmother is to carry her grandchildren."

Brokeboygotpaid reacted:

"Mom ready to get high with marijana at first."

Lordparadise_ added:

"Even without husband, some white family still celebrate."

Watch the video below:

Excited Nigerian mum arrives abroad for Omugwo

Meanwhile, Nigeria's very popular Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum is full of joy and uncontrollable happiness as she is finally in Ghana to attend to her grandchild.

Her daughter, Chima Kwami shared a touching video of the moment her mother arrived in Ghana to do the traditional Omugwo. The woman was so happy when she arrived, and she showed her happiness by kneeling down and lifting her hands up in appreciation to God.

It is not immediately clear if Chima is married to a Ghanaian but the video got many of her followers talking of how Nigeria and Ghana are two similar countries. Users on the video-sharing platform took to the comment section to share their thoughts and congratulate the family.

Source: Legit.ng