A man collapsed and crashed on the shelves in a shop after screaming his lungs out while singing and hitting a high note in a video doing the rounds online.

The widely watched short clip begins with the young man hitting a high note while holding his breath.

Performance erupts cheers

The moment he climaxed and hit his ultimate pitch received cheers from people in the shop, with one woman saying ''you could sing for real''.

Reactions as man collapses after hitting a high note. Credit: @MXXSREVENGE/Morsa Images.

Source: UGC

The clip, shared to Laugh Out Loud TV, had a caption that read, ''UNC then use up all his oxygen trying to hit that high note''.

It is not too clear whether the man is unwell, but more than 8000 people have seen the viral clip, which amassed tons of reactions from netizens, with most people laughing out loud.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the reactions below:

Most netizens laughed after watching the video

@zeezfactor420 reacted:

The way he kept singing as he fell.

@jjohnsonRus posted:

He hit that note too hard.

@Corkey910 commented:

The way he was still singing while falling is killing me.

@IgorCalvaries posted:

He gave it his all. I hope he's fine though.

