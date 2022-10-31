One young mom was left in a tizz after her son refused to return home with her after spending some time at his gran’s place

The little one cried and refused to get in his mother’s car, with his grandmother forced to calm him down

The viral TikTok video received mixed reactions online, with many peeps reminiscing on their childhood and spending time with their grandparents

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young boy who visited his grandma's home kicked up quite a racket when it was time to go home.

In a video posted by his mom, whose TikTok name is Miss Shai, the little boy yelled and cried loudly when he was being forced to leave.

The little boy likes staying with his grandparents. Image: @slaybyshai210/TikTok.

Source: UGC

From the video, it was clear to all that the boy loved it at his grandparents' place. It took a lot of begging before the boy agreed to leave.

His grandma had to intervene before he calmed down and entered his mother's car.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Miss Shai noted in the video that she was accustomed to the little boy's antics as he always refused to leave his grandmother's house.

She added in the comments:

"If he didn’t have school, trust me, he’d have been left right the hell there."

Watch the video below:

@thisladywakesho said:

"Give this baby his Oscar award, please, that was one heck of a performance,"

@Miracleh22 commented:

"He’s like, look; I’m a baby."

@Rolling with the MONTS reacted:

"This just warmed my heart. That’s a blessing in the world we live in. These grandmas are not invested at all. Your parents are the MVP."

@Paula Onuoha said:

"That’s why my son basically lives at my momma's."

@Strayie baEthan said:

"This is the reason why we all should have Grandma Day. I was raised by one when my mama passed away."

@Luv Jah commented:

"At this point, just give that lady her baby. He's your brother now."

@Dawn Tilson-Johnson said:

"At least you know your mother treats him with lots of love."

Mother-to-be shares reaction of future granny in sweet video, Mzansi shares the joy

In another heartwarming story by Briefly News, an excited mommy-to-be shared a video of her mother’s reaction to her pregnancy news.

The future gran was initially confused by the pair’s hints but quickly got the message and was thrilled. The sweet video left many people feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng