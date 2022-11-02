One netizen has shared beautiful photos of 80-year-old twin brothers who are sweetly growing old together

The two brothers posed for pics as they marked the new age, with the gorgeous photos surfacing on Twitter

Umegov Valentine, who tweeted the snaps, said the twins are truly blessed and prayed to God to keep them longer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Peeps on Twitter have been reacting to photos of 80-year-old twin brothers who have marked a milestone birthday.

The photos of the twins were tweeted by Umegov Valentine, who works at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, according to his Twitter profile.

The twins posed for photos to mark their 80th birthday. Image: @UmegovValentine.

Source: UGC

Social media users found the story of the twins amazing, especially as they are growing old together without leaving each other's side.

The twins posed for a photo shoot to mark their 80 years on earth, and many who have seen the pics have become emotional.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Umegov said in the tweet:

"Hey, daddies, a super amazing birthday to the twins of our time. What a blessing. 80 is the new 16. May the Almighty keep sustaining you both."

Umegov did not disclose his relationship with the pair.

See the full tweet below:

Social media users rushed to wish the birthday boys well:

@Sweetkel4sweetU said:

"Age gracefully. God bless you both!"

@HeriElemi9plus said:

"I know that the daddy smiling was the troublemaker of the two as kids. Happy birthday, sirs. Many more years in, Jesus' name."

@avuskiy_jamin said:

"I hope God blesses me with twins. The prayer is for them to enjoy their children and grandchildren and live to see their great-grandchildren. God bless them and bless us also."

@Temiroyal1 commented:

"First time seeing two elderly twins, and I'm sure I'm not the only one here."

@one_zarah said:

"I can tell who the mischievous one is. They look so cute. Happy birthday to them."

5 Generations of women: SA has questions after family photo is shared

In a related story by Briefly News, a young woman has gone viral on Twitter after uploading an image showing the different generations in her family.

Twitter users came out in their masses to voice their confusion at not knowing who was who in the image.

The original post was later updated, and a follow-up video was shared, which was much appreciated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng