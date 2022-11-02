An adorable baby boy has surprised social media users because he is already walking at the tender age of 6 months

His mother, Kemoye Brown, posted a video on TikTok to show when her boy gently walked to her to take his toy

A lot of parents on TikTok have expressed deep admiration for the baby as they draw comparisons between him and their own children

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A mum has shared her excitement after her son, who is just 6 months old, started walking.

The boy's mother, identified on TikTok as Kemoye Brown, posted the video of her boy tip-toeing towards her to take his toy.

The 6-months-old baby walked to his mum to take his toy. Photo credit: TikTok/@kwesiaboss29.

Source: UGC

Kemoye was holding her son's toy, and it appeared she wanted to deliberately nudge him to come to her by walking.

Her son's response was entirely positive as he stood up and started walking little by little towards his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

6-months-old boy walking stirs emotions

When he got there, he stretched his hand to take the toy, but that was when his strength failed him as he fell to the ground.

Nonetheless, the video has stirred reactions among parents on TikTok. A lot of them expressed surprise that the boy could walk at all at such young age.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@CàndyCàñdy asked:

"6 months?"

@Wiser woman commented:

"I'm not even gonna say I am impress because it would have been an understatement of how advance your baby is this is lovely."

@mother of a gem said:

"Good boy. My daughter start walking at 7 months."

@Kedian Fletcher commented:

"Wow watch my boy walk and chat same time."

@Carline Parchment said:

"He really loves that toy. Well done."

@Kimmy_kemara reacted:

"And my big 10 months only good in fight."

@user10560588533766 reacted:

"One of sons walked when he was 7 months old."

@Simone days commented:

"Wow at 6 months, amazing."

@abey_the weirdo said:

"Nice next Bolt."

Video shows mum using sweet trick to teach her kid how to walk, video stirs reactions

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that a mother had shared a video on TikTok showing how she has been teaching her 10-month-old baby how to walk.

To encourage the baby to make movements, the woman tore pieces of colourful tape and attached them to surfaces to make him move towards them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng