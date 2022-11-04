The beauty of a pretty little girl who wouldn't leave her mother's side while she was working has stunned many TikTok users

The video of the black, beautiful princess was posted on TikTok, where it quickly caught people's attention

TikTokers rushed to the comment section to express their deep admiration and undying love for the girl

TikTok users have fallen head over heels in love with a pretty black baby girl who was seen with her mother.

The girl, with a shiny dark skin, appeared in a viral video posted on the platform by @3cayg who called the baby girl their favourite.

The pretty face of the beautiful black girl who crawled up to her mother has gone viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@3cayg.

The baby's mother was working at a place that looked like a local factory and she was playing around the area.

Her nice gown looked dirty, obviously because she had been crawling around in the sandy area.

She is a black beauty

When she lifted her face to look at the camera, her full black, beautiful self was revealed to the world.

TikTok users are reacting to the video in the comment section as they can't seem to get enough of her pretty innocent-looking face.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Khadijah Konneh said:

"She’s so beautiful."

@Lily said:

"So beautiful."

@mryllnrskn reacted:

"So beautiful. What a STUNNING little lady."

@Delores Banks392 said:

"She is so gorgeous."

@marybowen868 reacted:

"Very precious."

@NG said:

"Wow so beautiful."

@naturaly_unbothered reacted:

"Awwww she is so beautiful."

@Sandra Henry said:

"Black excellence beauty."

@Tee777 said:

"Absolutely beautiful. Can I have her?"

@HoneyLove commented:

"Beautiful baby. God Bless."

@Edwina Howard203 reacted:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

@Elizabeth Williams said:

"Just simply beautiful."

@June commented:

"Beautiful baby with her beautiful show."

@7timesdown8timesup said:

"Oh my word. Look at that precious baby."

6-month-old boy walks, surprises his mother in video

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng, previously reported that a baby of 6-month-old started walking in the presence of his mother.

His mother deliberately got hold of his toy and insisted that he had to walk to her in other to retrieve it.

The young mum was surprised when the child walked to her and only fell when he got to where she was.

