Video of Mother-in-Law and Wife Singing Loudly in Kitchen While Husband Waits for Food Warms Many Hearts
- A happy man has shown people the moment his mother and wife were bonding in the kitchen as they sang together
- The women hit the high notes in their loudest voices as the man waited long in frustration for his food to be prepared
- Many people who reacted to the video said that the wife is lucky to have such a lovely mother-in-law
A young man has shared a short video showing that his mother and wife have a good relationship.
In the TikTok clip, the mother-in-law and his wife kept singing in the kitchen while preparing the meal.
Sweet mother-in-law and wife sing together
TikTok user, @cliffordadadedadz, said he had been waiting for a long time for his meal. The man shook his head in playful frustration at the two ladies during the video.
The women laughed when they saw his reaction. Many people who watched his video commented that the two ladies had a good connection.
Watch the video below:
The video gathered over 100,000 views and counting with hundreds of comments.
Many people envied the sweet relationship the pair had:
obaapaaawo said:
"Aww. How lovely for a mother-in-law to be happy with her daughter-in-law."
Vivian Jill Lawrence wrote:
"This is beautiful."
Dijaa commented:
"Your wife is blessed to have a mom-in-law like this."
Doreen Yeboah reacted:
"That’s me and my mom-in-law; she always makes me happy whenever she’s around."
Marcellus added:
"We are waiting for food. See What they are doing."
Eddyblack noted that he was blessed to have the ladies in his life:
"Lovely. Playing with your in-laws is a blessing, always. The marriage is forever."
Lady and mother-in-law dance together
Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported on a young Nigerian lady, @yanki_titi, who stirred massive reactions online with a video showing her mother-in-law with her child.
Describing the woman as a good person, she hoped the woman, who had come to help her with her newborn, would not leave them anytime soon.
