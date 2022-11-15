A little girl broke her mother's heart after she tore open more than 12 tissue papers and played with them

In a viral video posted on Saturday, November 14, by Fatima Flatt, the girl was said to have torn the papers when her dad was away

The video has stirred reactions after it went viral and gathered more than 10k likes, over 100 comments and 134 shares

A TikTok mum has shared the video of her daughter who tore more than 12 tissue papers.

In a video posted on Saturday, November 14, the little girl was seen having a fun moment with the papers after tearing them.

The girl danced in the video after opening the tissue papers. Photo credit: TIkTok: @fatimaflatt.

Source: UGC

According to Fatima Flatt, who posted the video, the girl tore the papers when her dad, who was watching over her, was away.

There were a lot of papers where she was seated, and she stood up and wiggled her waist in a funny way.

The mum wrote in anger:

"Her dad took his eyes off her for a min and this happened…after this she went for my YSL lipsticks but luckily she couldn’t open them…anyways don't forget to take your birth control."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Muna Lisa said:

"No matter what she does, she’s gonna do it in a good mood."

@Brandie reacted:

"Jemayah why and then you you do your little dancy dance."

@Khloe Kesia said:

"The wiggle at the end. She is so cute."

@Afroqueen commented:

"The wiggle at the end. All would be forgiven."

@Leah Adepehjuh said:

"Boss. She is always smiling and giving us the dance."

@Phyllis commented:

"She’s having so much fun too."

@blessiejen said:

"See how she's happily dancing over her achievements."

@mrgraves3428 reacted:

"And she’s proud of it!"

@Thomashia Bendu said:

"Sorry mama."

Source: Legit.ng