A video of a young man harvesting pawpaw has emerged on TikTok and got many people salivating and licking their tongues

In the short video posted on November 8 by Ami Des Animaux, the man yanked off the fruit from the tree and showed it off to the camera

TikTokers were immediately amazed by the huge size of the edible fruit, and they took to the comment section to salivate

A video which has been viewed 2 million times on TikTok has shown a giant pawpaw plucked from a man's compound.

The viral video was posted by Ami Des Animaux, and it quickly gained traction because of the large size of the pawpaw.

The man plucked the pawpaw and showed off its size. Photo credit: TikTok/@ami_des_animaux229.

Source: UGC

The man was seen plucking the large pawpaw from a tree in the short video.

TikTokers love video of large pawpaw

Immediately he showed off the fruit to the camera, and TikTokers were left salivating in the comment section.

This is because the pawpaw is so big and ripened that many who saw it wanted to have a taste.

The pawpaw looks so nice to the eyes that some people in the comment section pleaded to be given the seed for them to plant.

Watch the video below:

Reactions fro TikTok users

@user5451238829613 said:

"That's a granpaw."

@Eascxa reacted:

"The seeds in that pawpaw more valuable than the fruit."

@dolly_dolly777 said:

"Wooow. That's a Guinness world record?"

@Essy Quin reacted:

"God bless Africa."

@oyewoleoluwaseun said:

"I need the seed please."

@nancy kunga commented:

"Oh Lord make me fruitful like this"

@user7925442680212 said:

"Most over rated fruit in the world. Bit this is the biggest I've ever seen."

@Princeman2000 commented:

"Wow! World record."

@FarmZone Networks said:

"Great harvest."

@itz prince bright said:

"Africa is blessed."

@Nkosikhona reacted:

"Can I have the seeds please?"

@Mercy Okorom said:

"Am I the only one who was praying for him not to drop it?"

Woman's mouth-watering fruit and vegetables stall has Mzansi singing her praises: "Keep it up"

Briefly News reported that if you love your fruit and vegetables served farm-fresh, look no further than a local woman making a name for herself in the delectable organic food business.

The @KasiEconomy Twitter page put the woman's exceptional exploits on blast, leaving Mzansi hungry to participate in the mouth-watering action.

Source: Legit.ng