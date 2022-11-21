A beautiful TikToker has in a video revealed that she has been having problems finding a guy because of her disability

The pretty lady said that men who were initially attracted to her always backed off when they realised she was deaf

Many people who watched her clip encouraged her not to be sad, adding that real men will want to be hers

A young beautiful lady, @allthingssimsim, has gone on TikTok to make a video telling people why she has not been in a relationship.

Making sign language and using written words, the pretty lady revealed that guys have been staying away from her because she is deaf.

The pretty lady revealed she's deaf and men don't want to be with her. Photo source: TikTok/@allthingssimsim

Beautiful deaf lady

At the end of the short video, she made a sad face to show her frustration about the whole situation.

Many people who reacted to her video told her to hold her head high, adding that it was a big loss for those who did not want to date her.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 4000 comments with over 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

appleuser832939 said:

"Learning sign language should be a must for everyone."

femm wondered:

"How did you know the sound to use?"

Antoine said:

"That doesnt matter... you are indeed a very beautiful person. plus also deaf (but In my left ear ) so I kinda know that stigma behind it."

Deshawn Green367 said:

"Why not that just means you can teach a bro much more."

user9660251355388 said:

"That’s a plus in my book, I can just close my eyes if you start fussing."

alwaysjustjohn2 said:

"We gone learn sign language today, that's not stopping nothing. our arguments just gone be quiet."

Mirchelle Collins said:

"You're beautiful sis teach them how to sign language."

Forty-five years old sought relationship

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng, previously reported that a beautiful woman, @themilkmarie33, went online to share a video of herself as she revealed that she is 45.

The woman said that guys always back out of relationships with her whenever they realise that she is that old.

In the clip, she stated that she is still single and searching. Many people could not believe her age because of her beautiful body and young look.

