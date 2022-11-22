A pretty little girl has stirred hilarious reactions online with her attitude towards her mom who annoyed her

The little one, who was carrying her brother, dropped him on the couch after her mother provoked her by reminding her about her grades and room

Reacting to the video, several netizens made funny comments while others subtly tackled the mother

A trending video of a little girl dropping her baby brother after being offended by her mother has gone viral online.

In the TikTok clip, the little girl was happily babysitting her brother when her mother made a statement that didn't sit well with her.

As the little one happily held her brother, her mother could be heard singing:

"You won't get anything for Christmas. You didn't even make good grades. Told you to clean your room."

Upon hearing this, the little girl quickly put down her baby brother and walked out of the sitting room.

Social media users react to mom insulting daughter unprovoked

@real_helen_of_troy_ said:

"The way she immediately put that baby down, though."

@prissy_tiffy stated:

"The baby was the first to go. He didn’t even do anything."

@ivoryrudisill joked:

"You want me to watch the baby? Get somebody else to do it."

@dabigk5 giggled:

"If I’m not getting anything, you can watch your own baby then."

@zmoneydollarz78 loved the funny clip:

"She’s like, whelp you come get him then, he’s not my baby or brother."

@numbed_mom wrote:

"I laughed so hard I dropped my phone. She said, say less! The way she put him down without a second thought."

@cindyfromdablok added:

"Well, you don't have a baby player anymore. Thanks for the announcement."

Watch the video below:

