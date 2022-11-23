A beautiful little girl has expressed how much she loves her baby brother, whom she says is so adorable

The girl said she does not want her brother to grow into a 'big baby' because he is more adorable as a kid

The video, posted on TikTok, has received positive reactions from netizens, who thought the sweet girl was incredibly adorable

A video showing a charming baby girl expressing how much she loves her kid brother has melted many hearts.

In a cute clip posted on TikTok by The Harmony Family, the girl said her kid brother is so adorable, and she always wants him to remain small.

The girl says she loves her brother, whom she describes as adorable. Image: @thehannafamily_/TikTok.

The sweet girl noted that she would like it if her baby brother did not grow into a 'big baby brother', meaning she admires his innocence.

Her expression of deep love for her sibling is evident from how she talks about him in the clip.

Apart from speaking about how much she loves the little one, the girl also took a swipe at her mother, whom she called short.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users to cute little girl

Many TikTok users had a lot to say about the girl's love for her brother.

See a few of the comments below:

@Sydney Nicole said:

"It’s the way she throws shade accidentally."

@Ms Mocha commented:

"In others words, she wants to be taller than you."

@user7548298708862 wrote:

"I love listening to her conversation. She doesn't hold back."

@Shannon McGarry asked:

"How tall are you? How tall is uncle?"

@Stallion1948 found her clever:

"She is so cute and smart. She loves her brother."

@msnaturallytymah0 chipped in:

"Meaning she doesn't love his elder brother."

Siblings dance around plates of jollof rice

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that some kids returned home from school and danced after seeing food.

However, they became sad after their mother insisted that they wash their uniforms before enjoying the yummy meal she had prepared for them.

The video went viral and elicited many reactions from people who said it reminded them of their childhood days.

Source: Legit.ng