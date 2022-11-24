A video of a baby throwing tantrums after picking a Snickers bar from a stranger's basket has gone viral

Despite the mother's attempt to get the chocolate from the baby, the kid stood her ground and put up a strong resistance

Many people found the baby's attitude mischievously funny, while others wondered why the stranger would not let her have it

A mother has shared a video of her baby's mischievous antics at a supermarket they visited to get some provisions.

While queuing at the counter, the kid went straight to a stranger's basket and picked up a Snickers bar with so much confidence.

People said that the stranger ought to have given her the candy. Image: @baby_starr/TikTok.

Baby refuses to drop the candy

The baby even examined it well to make sure it was what she wanted. When her mother tried to make her drop it, she refused.

The mother then attempted to wriggle the candy from her hand.

Many people who reacted to the video found the kid's antics very funny. The baby's tenacity wowed some netizens.

Watch the video by TikTok user, @baby_starr_ below:

Many people also thought the scene was hilarious. Here are some of the top reactions:

Senorita Omonzua joked:

"She was even checking to confirm it's a real Snickers."

Mary Bakare giggled:

"She is still looking for what more to pick."

Big Tee said:

"Please leave her. Nobody can resist Snickers."

Oyindamola reacted:

"And see the force she’s using to pull back."

Tut Ankh Amun added:

"She was contemplating on whether to drag the whole basket."

Baby picks a bag, "runs away"

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported on a TikTok video showing a kid 'running away' after she picked what she liked from a boutique.

Before heading towards the door, she examined some cute bags and picked one.

Immediately, the baby saw one that fitted well with her and started moving fast towards the door, with her mother shouting for her to return.

The kid just kept moving with her new bag. Her mother had to drag her back to take the bag from her. It was such a funny sight.

