A teenage girl who plays basketball exuded joyful emotions as her dad watched her play after driving a long way to see her

What made the moment emotional for her was that she never expected him to be there on her 15th birthday

A TikTok video showed the moment the girl went wild with joy and hugged her dad

A TikTok video showing the moment a dad surprised his teenage daughter has gone viral online.

The touching clip was posted by a TikTok user, Sophilia S, with the young lady celebrating her 15th birthday.

The girl was overwhelmed with joy when she saw her father at her basketball game. Image: @queenbeebaebee/TikTok.

The girl, who is a basketballer, was playing on the pitch when she saw her dad sitting down to watch her game.

It was a surprising and priceless moment for the young basketball player

What made the moment more special for the girl was that she had not expected her father to be there that day.

The girl became restless and overwhelmed with joy when she saw her loving dad.

She rushed from the pitch when she got the chance and tightly hugged her father and mom.

Her reaction in the video has been described as 'totally priceless'.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users to girl being surprised by her dad

@Marc Jackson985 said:

"Can someone please make sure that young lady she shook does not have a concussion?"

@Smile On Three Events commented:

"I'm curious to know how she did in the game after seeing her dad."

@Kaliyah added:

"The referee was happy as well."

@MsTonya reacted:

"She shook the hell out of her. Just beautiful, dad."

@Darrell D Mitchell S remarked:

"Y'all, stop making a grown man cry with these videos. A father's love."

@Juju loved the clip:

"It’s how she shook her friend for me, but I’m so happy for her."

